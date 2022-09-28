GREENVILLE — Billy Charles Porter, 63, of Greenville, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 11:18 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was a retired truck driver for Howard Delivery and a member of First United Methodist Church in Central City.
Survivors: wife, Norma Green Porter; daughters, Dawn (Patrick) Gordon and Nicole (Michael) Wheatstiene; and brothers, Dave Porter, Jack Porter, Bob Porter, and Peter Porter.
Funeral services are private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented