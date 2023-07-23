BEAVER DAM — Billy D. Barron, 76, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, July 21, 2023 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born May 13, 1947 in Livingston, Kentucky to the late William Barron and Betty Mason Barron. Billy retired from Ligon Transport. He served in the United State Air Force during Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Janice Henderson Barron, of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Andria (Chris) Shephard, of Beaver Dam; two step-sons, Donnie (Victoria) McCown, of Cromwell, and Jason McCown, of Cromwell; eight grandchildren, Gabriella Shephard, Danica (David) Bullock, Mollie Shephard, Bella McCown, Brylee McCown, Dakota McCown, Aunya McCown and Riley McCown; one great-grandson, Lynnox; two sisters, Joanne Meadows, of Hartford, and Janet Ashby, of McHenry.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry with Military Honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to, Billy D. Barron Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
