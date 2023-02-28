SACRAMENTO — Billy Dale Travis, 75, of Sacramento, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 10:27 p.m. at his home in Sacramento. He was born Aug. 9, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Lloyd Travis and Mary Ella Cox. Billy was a US Navy veteran and served aboard the USS O’Hare. He worked an impressive 50 years at the Big Rivers Power Station until his retirement in May of 2022. Billy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His favorite vacation destination was any beach. He loved snorkeling, shell hunting, and watching for dolphins.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Kathryn Travis; son, Jeremy (LaRae) Travis; daughter, Angie (Brandon) Peters; step-daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Hathaway; grandsons, Presley and Peyton Peters; and six brothers, David A. (Mary) Shreve, Jimmy (Sandy) Travis, James L. Maske, Louis (Cathy) Travis, Terry Travis, and Scott (Selena) Travis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Bro. Kevin Brantley officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
