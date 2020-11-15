Billy Darrel Blaine, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at The Heartford House. He was born in Butler County on Dec. 31, 1938.
Billy was a devoted educator and leader, serving as a teacher and administrator in the Daviess County School System for over 33 years. He was principal at Audubon Elementary at the time of his retirement. Billy was a sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid UK basketball fan. He was a member of the Westside Church of Christ in Owensboro.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Alma and Victor Blaine; and siblings Kenneth, Augusta, Jackson and Vic Jr.
Billy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Webster Blaine. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Kentucky and surrounding states and a host of loyal family and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Davis Funeral Home. A celebration of his life ceremony will be conducted in the chapel at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Huntsville Baptist Church Cemetery in Butler County.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice House of Western Kentucky.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented