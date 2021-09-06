ROCKPORT, Ind. — Billy Dean Scales, 92, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home.
Billy attended Bethel Christian Center. Billy owned and operated his home construction business his entire working career.
Survivors include his children, Beverly Beard and her husband, Terry; Danny Scales and his wife, Jane; Tammy Sosh and her husband, Mike; and brother, Doyle Scales.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Christian Center in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Alexander Cemetery in Rockport. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions: Bethel Christian Center.
