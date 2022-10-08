Billy Duff Maxwell Sr., 95, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born February 25, 1927, in Ohio County to the late Oda and Mary Etta Dodson Maxwell. Billy served in the United States Army during World War II. He was self-employed running Complete Heating and Air before retiring to work for the Daviess County School Board and eventually retiring from there after 10 years.
He and his wife Dorothy enjoyed traveling in their motor home, and Billy planted and raised his own garden until he was 92 years old. Billy was very highly thought of and had a lot of friends. He was a proud member of the men’s “Liar’s Club” breakfast group at Dee’s Diner and was a regular at the Dugout restaurant, which is now known as Kim’s Diner.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Louise Morris Maxwell; two brothers, Ralph and Paul Maxwell; and a sister, Ann Tafarella.
Billy is survived by his son, Billy Maxwell Jr.; three daughters, Marilyn Hamilton, Judith Maxwell, and Cathy Head; grandchildren, Monica, Devin, Evelyn, Stephanie, and Andrew; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Johnny Maxwell.
The funeral service for Billy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Eugene Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Beech Grove, with military honors. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Billy Maxwell Sr. may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented