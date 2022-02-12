Billy Eugene Cotton, 59, of Owensboro, went home to be with his Lord, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health.
Billy was the son of the late Everett Junior Cotton and Wanda Mae Johnson Cotton. Billy was born July 17, 1962, in Browns Valley. Billy LOVED the Lord. Nothing pleased him more than to talk about God! Billy would work himself to exhaustion for his church and church family. He would give you the last dollar, or piece of food he had. Billy brought a smile to everyone who knew him. Billy loved his family and church, Pleasant Ridge Baptist. Billy never said goodbye, “UM Later”. Billy was a Jack of All Trades and a master of none. He loved fishing and camping, was an avid gardener, and he loved the outdoors. He especially loved his family, children, and grandchildren.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Cotton; aunt, Lucille Lee; and uncles, Doug and Charles Ray Cotton.
He is survived by his daughters, Maribeth (Jason) Knight of Clarksville, Tennessee, Jessica (Brandon) Cox of Scottsville, and Jeanette Newton of Owensboro; his son, Joey Hamilton of Owensboro; siblings, Coy Cotton of Owensboro, Ricky (Karen) Cotton of Maceo, and Edna (Danny) James of Pleasant Ridge; his brother, best friend, confidant and pastor, Jerry (Barbara) Cotton of Pleasant Ridge; 14 grandchildren with one due in April; numerous nieces and nephews; Aunts, Opal Dale Ford and Mae Cotton; uncle, Otis (Sally) Cotton; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and his very special friends, Susan Moore, Marilyn and Gary Whitney, Gary Lindsey, Steve Dobbs, Dave Hickey, and Tom and Martha Hagan.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, with burial following at Bell’s Run Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Owensboro Health for the care and love they gave Billy, especially Dr. Zachary Panzarella; nurses, Lauren Federer, Bridget Calloway, and Kim McGovern; and CNA, Destiny Charrin.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Food Pantry, 4195 KY 764, Utica KY 42376.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
