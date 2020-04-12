Billy Gene Barrentine, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Owensboro on March 4, 1962, Billy was the son of the late Harold J. and Ethel Mae Paris Barrentine. Billy had worked as a truck driver, enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are his daughters, Ashley Barrentine of Owensboro and Christin Ziehr of Corpus Christi, Texas; 12 grandchildren; sisters Brenda Ball of Owensboro and Edna Cline of Providence; brothers Harold R. Barrentine of Keller, Texas, Charles Barrentine of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Jerry Barrentine of Aurora, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
