Billy Gene “Captain Skinny” Drace Sr., 85, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on Sept. 3, 1935, to the late James Gilbert Drace and Christine Drace Ijames. Billy was retired from Evansville Marine Service, where he worked as a tug boat captain for 57 years. Working on the Ohio River was his passion and he was known as a legend on the river. Billy enjoyed fishing, attending car and truck shows and his 1955 Chevrolet Apache. Billy especially loved his dog, Zoe.
Along with his parents, Billy was preceded in death by the love of his life, Nancy Havener Drace, of 62 years.
Billy is survived by his children, Billy Gene Drace Jr., Marion Gayle (Ronnie) Clouse, Dorothy (Mark) Trogden, James Dean Drace and Thomas Gene Drace; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and his beloved sister, Norine Drace Hans.
Services will be noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Shriners Hospital for Children — St. Louis and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
