BEAVER DAM — Billy Gene “Gar Bill” Burden, 84, of Beaver Dam, formerly of McHenry, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on June 19, 1937, in Ohio County, to the late Luther Burden and Clara Oval Carter Moore. Mr. Burden was a member of the Laborer’s Local 1392, worked for TVA, and as a roofer. He was also a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ in Horse Branch, loved spending time with his family at The Creek, camping, his swing, and watching UK Basketball.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Billy Gene Burden, Jr.; granddaughter, Sonya Burden; and three brothers, Hayward Burden, James “Mutt” Burden, and Hershel Burden.
He is survived by his love of 45 years, Vernece Trail of Beaver Dam; five children, Jerry (Renee) Burden of Cromwell, Tom (Jennifer) Kidd of Lowell, Indiana, Tammy M Bryant of McHenry, Tammy (Tim) Smith of Beaver Dam, and Chuck Trail of Beaver Dam; son at heart, Jeff (Lori) Saucier of Bremen, Indiana; grandchildren, Tiffany Daugherty, Chris (Angela) Burden, Ashley (Mitch) Wallace, Chris McDowell, Austin Burden, Lucas Bryant, Elizabeth Bryant, Bryce Kidd, Bre Kidd, Corey (Felicia) Burden, Haley (Dakota) Roberts, Alec (Kayla) Smith, McKenna Dunn, and Zachary Smith; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home with Minister Will Gott officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Billy Gene “Gar Bill” Burden by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
