GREENVILLE — Billy Gene Johnston, 85, of Greenville, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Muhlenberg County March 21, 1937, the son of Lonnie Mendle Johnston and Ophelia Wells Hardison. He was a member of Greenville Church of Christ and was a UMWA coal miner and a farmer. He was a devoted and amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He called anyone he knew “Buddy”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Verna Faye Johnson Johnston; and two step-brothers, Ronnie Hardison and Curtis Hardison.
He is survived by two daughters, Kim (Terry) Vincent of Greenville and Karen Rice of Beechmont; five grandchildren, Ashley Hilburn, Brooke Nokes, Chase Hilburn, Kaitlin (Hunter) Ray, and Candace (Austin) Stewart; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Abbie, Paisley, and Parker; and a stepbrother, Rev. Bobby (Violet) Hardison of Sebree.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. Bobby Hardison officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
