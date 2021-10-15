It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Billy Gene McLimore Jr., 37, beloved son, father, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Those who were close to him lost a shining light within their lives. His warm, loving smile and great sense of humor always brightened your day. Billy was deeply devoted to his family and went out of his way to always be there for any of us who needed him. He was a dedicated father, and his children were the loves of his life. He also loved the outdoors and spent countless hours enjoying outdoor activities with his children. They also enjoyed four-wheeling together, baseball, biking and video gaming.
He was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for his family. He was always ready for an adventure, and his laughter was infectious. He was talented and gifted in many areas, a jack of all trades and the one you always wanted to call if you needed help. The grief and pain of his loss will always be felt.
Although he is in heaven now with family that has passed, we’ll think about him always till we meet again at last. We’ll hold him close within our hearts and there he will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again. We love you so much Billy.
He is survived by a son, Tyler McLimore; daughter Sadie McLimore; mother and stepfather Melanie and Pat Egan of Owensboro; two sisters, Connie (Dave) Comer of Franklin Tennessee, and Krystal McLimore of Owensboro; a brother, Dustin McLimore of Owensboro; a nephew who was like a brother, Dylan Chandler; stepbrother Gary (Colleen) Egan Jr. of Nicholasville; stepsister Jerri (Sandy) Silman of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nephew Roman Comer; two nieces, Gracen Comer and Skylar McLimore; his father, Billy McLimore Sr.; grandmother Margie McLimore; the mother of his children, Mary Maddox; and many other family members.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. There will not be visitation prior to the service.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented