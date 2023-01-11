Billy Gene Roach, 61, of Owensboro, left this life peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the care of the Heartford House — Hospice of Western Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nina B. Roach “Mammie”; his mother, Margaret Francis Mattingly; his father, Coy Gene “Budge” Roach Sr.; stepmother, Rosalie Roach; sister, Delois Ann “Sissy” Westerfield; sisters-in-law, Jacqulyn Glover and Janie Marie Roach; his daughter, Nina Jo “Ninny” Roach; stepdaughter, Chasity Nicole Rice; and his dog, Tinkerbell, who he loved very much.
He leaves behind his children, Billi Jean Roach, Robert Casey Roach, and Budge Ray Roach; stepson, Joshua (Alisa) Clark; grandchildren, Jalia S. Williams, Kinni Jo Wilhite, Violet Wilhite, Cameron Webb, Aries Webb, Sonali Webb, Kayden Rice, and Landon Rice; great-grandson, Jace Leaf Bellotti; brothers, Joseph Jerry Glover, Coy Gene Roach, Jr., Donny (Betty) Roach, Wilbur Roach, Johnny Roach, and Carl Roach; and sisters, Peggy (Dana) Ward and Kathy Durham.
The memorial service will be noon Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Magan. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Magan Community Cemetery.
Memorial Contribution may take the form of donations sent to Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 6576 Sunnydale Road, Fordsville, KY 42343, for the upkeep of the cemetery.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
