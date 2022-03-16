BREMEN — Billy Gene Robinson, 86, of Bremen, died on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 9:32 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Robinson was born on February 5, 1936, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Company and an 80-year member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of the Bremen Masonic Lodge and IBEW Local 1701 in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Robinson; parents, Bill and Sybil Robinson; brother, Doris Joe Robinson; and sister, Vrylena Gish.
He is survived by his children, Michael Dean (Andrea) Robinson of Bremen and Karen (Derek) Wethington of Utica; grandchildren, Joshua (Holly) Robinson, Lauren Stratton, Drake Wethington, Kent Wethington, Paige (Stephen) Kirk, and Bry Kirk; and great-grandchildren, Milo Robinson, Charlie Robinson, Lucy Stratton, Ryker Stratton, and Michael-Lee Everly.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. T.J. Milam and Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Masonic services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented