ISLAND — Billy Huckleberry, 61, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. William Russell Huckleberry was born January 31, 1960 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late William Stiles and Norma Dean Epley Huckleberry and was better known as “Billy” to both his family and friends. Billy retired from Boilermakers Local #374 of Hammond, Indiana. He enjoyed playing pool at Rocky’s in Owensboro, motorcycle riding and loved being a “Papaw” to Addiline.
Survivors include a daughter, Carli Stanley (Richie), of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Addiline Cecil; a grandson on the way, Kipton Stanley; three brothers, Jimmy Huckleberry, Joe Huckleberry (Marilyn) and Bubby Huckleberry (Melinda), all of Island; three sisters, Debra Revlett (Johnny), Jennifer Huckleberry, both of Island and Cara Jean Huckleberry, of Muhlenberg County; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Friends may visit with Billy’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore.
Billy’s services will be streamed live on at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
