Billy J. King, 64, of Utica, passed away on Friday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 28, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Zybra and Mary Ward King. Billy was retired from the Carpenters Union Local #90 in Evansville. He had served as a mentor for many people, recovering from addiction to drugs and alcohol, helped them find work and was a strong believer in second chances. He also had been a partner in the Montgomery Addiction Clinic in Dickson, Tennessee. Billy was a “Child of God.” He loved riding motorcycles and the adventures of the open road. He had been a stage tech for the “Rent-A-Bum” tech crew. His laugh was infectious and he had a passion for anything that went “Bang.”
Billy is survived by his daughter, Cody King of Louisville; a sister, Ellen Risinger and her husband, Wayne of Hartford; two brothers, David King and Bryon King and his wife, Barbara, all of Utica; several nieces and nephews; and Brennen Gilstrap, who was like a son to him.
A Celebration of Billy’s Life will be on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Masonville United Methodist Church.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Recovery Program, 920 Frederica St., Suite 407, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
