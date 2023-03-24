BEAVER DAM — Billy Jane (Boswell) Taylor, 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at Mercy Health in Paducah. She was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Olaton to the late William Brisco Boswell and Lou Anna (Miller) Boswell. She graduated from Centertown High School and Lois Glyn School of Beauty and she still held a current license. Billy retired as a dispatcher from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department in 2002 where she worked for 22 years. She also worked at Professional Care Home and Rehab for 3 and a half years. She had been a past president of the Ohio County Humane Society and was active in getting the first shelter started here. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.
Billy was proceeded in death her husband of 60 years, David Main Taylor, in 2022; sister, Mary Lou (Boswell) Baugh, in 1973; and nephew, William (Bubby) Boswell, in 2002.
Survivors include two sons, Patrick (Jeannie) Taylor and Joey (Celena) Taylor; two daughters, Dava (Lane) Black and Cinnamon Morris; seven grandsons, Robbie Bennett, Seth Taylor, Roger Morris, Jr., Nathaniel Morris, Erik Black, Evan Taylor, and Jove Taylor; two granddaughters, Jennifer Fugate and Dezmay Taylor; three great-grandsons, Calvin Duke, Theodore Bennett, and Henry Savage Morris; one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Bennett; brother, Eddie (Wilma) Boswell; one nephew, Ken Baugh; four nieces, Tracy Lee (Baugh) Dunn, Trinity (Baugh) Addington, Kristi (Boswell) Wiles, and Maria (Boswell) Barrett; and many great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Billy Jane Taylor and David “Done” Taylor at 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Tim Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Kentucky Kitty Cats, Inc., 317 Wilderness Road, Cromwell, KY 42333. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
