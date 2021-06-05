HAWESVILLE — Billy Joe Powers, 87, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hawesville on July 11, 1933, to the late Johnny and Daisy Mae Powers. Billy Joe was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and was retired from Willamette Industries.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Pascal Powers.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Powers; son Steve (Paula) Powers; stepsons Todd (Julie) House and Richard House; grandchildren Joey (Kimi) Powers, Matt (Megan) Powers, Jeremy (Isabella) Powers, Hunter (Hana) House, Jessica House, Kaley Hill, Brady Morris and Tyler Morris; nine great-grandchildren; sister Emma Jean (Charlie) Jasper; brother Gary (Krista) Powers; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Billy Joe’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Those attending the service or visitation for Billy Joe shall be within the current health and safety orders.
