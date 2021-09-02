Billy Joe Ratliff, 42, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. He was born Dec. 22, 1978, in Owensboro. Billy Joe was a 1998 graduate of Owensboro High School. He enjoyed running around town in his chair and meeting new people. Billy Joe was an active person with lots of things to fill his time. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, watching UK basketball and visiting Dairy Queen on Frederica Street. He also loved to watch his niece, Kaysi, play softball with WK Havoc 07.
Billy Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wendell Ratliff Sr. in 2002, Myrtle Henry in 2011 and Wilbur “Bill” Henry in 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Robin Ratliff; sister Danita (Brandon) Burden and their children, Dyllyn Burden and Kaysi Burden; several aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins and countless friends.
The service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following at Pleasant Hope Cemetery in Calhoun. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Billy Joe Ratliff c/o Danita Burden.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
