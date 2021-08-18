Billy Joe Renfrow, 60, of Philpot, Kentucky died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He and his business partner, Keith Lampert, owned Custom Craft Upholstery in Philpot for 25 years. He had a passion for playing music and was a member of several bands throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll “Buster” Renfrow.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Traci Renfrow; his mother, Mildred (Jerry) Smith; his brother, Owen (Renee) Renfrow; his sister, Alicia (Jeff) Whittaker; his girlfriend of 13 years, Telina Taylor, and her two sons, Austin and Aaron Taylor; his nephews, Curtis (Ariel) Renfrow and Brandon (Sarah) Miles; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; and his loyal dog, Willie.
A service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following at Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
