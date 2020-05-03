LEWISPORT — Billy Joe Stone Sr., 44, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 15, 1975, in Daviess County and had worked for Waupaca. Billy was an amazing father and grandfather and loved his family very much. He would do anything he could to help others. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Jean Bullington; and a sister, Beverly Kaye Fuentes.
Surviving are his girlfriend, Jennifer Johnson; his father, Billy Martin Bullington of Owensboro; his grandmother, Phyllis Foreman of Owensboro; his children, Allison and Grace Stone, both of Washington, Indiana, and Billy Joe Stone Jr. of Owensboro; a grandson, Zechariah Stone of Washington; and a sister, Elizabeth Bullington of Owensboro.
There will be a drive-through visitation from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Billy Stone, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences for the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
