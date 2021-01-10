MORGANTOWN — Billy Joe Wood, 90, formerly of Grand Rivers, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Morgantown Care & Rehab. He was born in Southside, Tennessee, on Jan. 3, 1931, son of the late Henry Hunter and Nannie Elizabeth Wood. Billy was of the Methodist faith, was a member of Operating Engineers Union for over 65 years, served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Smithland Lodge #138 F&AM and Lodge #595 in Taylor, Michigan. He served as a master of both of these lodges. He also was a winemaker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nadean. Survivors include his sons, Billy Wood (Beth), Bobby Wood and Barry Wood (Vickie); 10 grandchildren, including Kendall Brandon (Deric) and Sarah Barker (Zach); 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masonic services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
