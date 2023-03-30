Billy L. McDaniel, 71, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 26, 1952, in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Hobert and Rosa Lee McDaniel. Billy retired from Alcoa as an electrician and was also a member of the Local Steelworkers Union #104 and he was a recording secretary for many years. He loved planes, sailing, and traveling domestically and abroad. Some of his favorite trips with his wife were to Italy, Hawaii, Budapest, and Alaska, as well as several cruises they went on together. Billy was known to be a “hippy at heart” and free-spirited. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and found his true niche in becoming a grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his cousin and dear friend, Leonard Pate, and his infant sister, Billie Joe McDaniel.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debbie McDaniel; his children, Deanna (Brian) Honeycutt and Jeremy Lancaster; his grandchildren, Hailey, Lilly, and Riley Lancaster; his sister, Patsy (Windell) Broadley; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Billy McDaniel may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
