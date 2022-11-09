BOWLING GREEN — Billy Leroy Latham, 75, of Bowling Green, formerly of Rosewood, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 18, 1947, in Greenville, the son of Fred Latham and Virginia Lee Dukes Latham. He was a member of Rosewood United Methodist Church, loved UK basketball, and loved to fish. He also enjoyed going on cruises.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Danny and Bobby Latham; and a sister, Betty Latham.
He is survived by three brothers, Steve (Wanda) Latham of Belton, Henry (Vianna) Latham of Belton, and Dennis (Maggie) Latham of Kent, Washington; three sisters, Dianne Winsett of West Plains, Missouri, Gwen (Billy) Carlock of Lewisburg, and Linda (Glen) Craig of Springfield, Tennessee; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service
will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by Rev. Rodney Skipworth. Burial will
follow in Rosewood Methodist Church Cemetery in Rosewood. Visitation will he held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
