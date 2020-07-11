POWDERLY — Billy Lovell, 63, of Powderly, passed away July 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Greenville on July 21, 1956. He is the son of Freda Lovell and the late Charlie Lovell. He is survived by his sisters, Wanda (Chuck) Luckett and Brenda (Bobby) Buchanan; and several nieces and nephews. He was employed at Leader News.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Bro. Gary Embry will be officiating, with Bro. Ron Noffsinger assisting. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be Saturday at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the executive order issued starting July 10, masks or facial covering are required during visitation, funeral services or graveside services.
