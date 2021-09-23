Billy M. Shultz, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Hancock County to the late Jesse and Virginia Shultz. He retired from Alcoa and was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Billy was a quiet man with a servant’s heart who loved his family, God and country. He was mechanically inclined and able to fix most anything that was broken. He always told his family if anything was worth doing, it was worth doing right. He was very meticulous about his lawn. Billy enjoyed golf, UK basketball, Western movies, gospel/country music and spending winters at Horseshoe Cove in Bradenton, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Eugenia Arington Shultz; son Brent Shultz; and brothers Randy Shultz and Charles Shultz.
He is survived by a son, Steve Shultz (Renee) of Owensboro; daughter Tammy Styke (Dan) of Owensboro; grandchildren Felicity Shultz, Katie Royal (Jesse), Andy Shultz, Paul Styke and Daniel Styke; five great-grandchildren; sister Linda Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 KY Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
