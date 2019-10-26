Billy Merrill Tice, 85, of Owensboro, went to his heavenly home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky on Oct. 24, 2019. He was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Merrill Charles and Bertha Tice.
Bill was retired from National Linen Service after 29 years as a plant manager working in Owensboro, Lexington and Beaumont, Texas. He was also retired from Marriot Management Services in Reno, Nevada. After coming back home to Owensboro, he worked for Summit Golf Course and Welborn's Florist. He was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church and was the past master of the Masonic Lodge 130. He graduated from Owensboro Technical High School, where he played basketball. Bill was a big UK and Kentucky Wesleyan basketball fan. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, working jigsaw puzzles and listening to Alan Jackson's gospel music.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Kay Tice Colbert, on March 25, 2019; and two sisters, Shirley Shelton and Betty Jane Payne.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 wonderful years, Dorothy Hale Tice; a granddaughter, Mindi Mills (Rodney); a grandson, Jarad Howard; and two great-grandsons, Jayden and Issac Mills.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY, 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
