CENTRAL CITY — Billy Michael Martin, 67, of Central City, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 9:15 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. He was a machinist at Phelps Dodge in Hopkinsville.
Survivors: wife, Mary Cloud Martin; children, Tiffany (Nathan) Whitney, Tanya (Dustin) Stephens, Tara Martin, Crissy (Chris) Cumbee, and Candi (Tim) White; and sister, Candace (Chris) Theodosis.
Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
