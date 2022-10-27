Billy Randall Armour, 79, of Utica, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born January 24, 1943, in Warren County to the late Harvey and Mona Raymer Armour. Billy retired from Fields Packing Company and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell Armour, Bobby Armour, and David Armour, and brothers-in-law, H.C. Thompson and Orville Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Greta Armour; two sons, Shane Armour (Kelly) and Allen Armour; daughter, Kym Hemenway (Cliff); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Gustava Thompson and Jean Goodwin (Hural); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Little Flock Cemetery Fund, c/o Richard Crabtree, 1591 State Route 815, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented