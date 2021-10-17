BEECH CREEK — Billy Ray Buchanan, 58, of Beech Creek, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a general laborer and contractor for Fluor Daniels and a National Guard veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Paulette Buchanan; children Will Ashby and Andrea Dockery; brothers Johnny Wayne Buchanan and David Neil Buchanan; and sisters Barbara Price and Debrah Baynes.
Service: Private. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements.
