GREENVILLE — Billy Ray Kennedy, 82, of Greenville, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was self-employed with Kennedy Tree Service, and a member of Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Rose Boria Kennedy, and son, Keith Kennedy.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
