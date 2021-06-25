BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — Billy Ray Miller, 90, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Blue Ridge, Georgia. He was the widower of Dora Deane (Dodee) Miller. They shared 53 years of marriage together.
Born in Pleasant Ridge, he was the son of Daniel W. Miller and Sadie Bell Miller. He graduated from Western Kentucky University and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force for over 21 years. He received numerous awards and the USAF Commendation Medal with multiple oak leaf clusters. On retiring, he embarked on a successful career as an insurance broker. He was an active member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Indialantic Florida for many years, and more recently a member of Calvary Way Baptist in Ellijay, Georgia. He enjoyed sports and travel, especially with his wife and family. He will be remembered for his sincere dedication to Christ and selfless, quiet giving to others.
He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel H. Miller; and sisters Eleanor Walser, Arlie Koontz and Cora (Cokie) DeLacey.
He is survived by sisters-in-law Anna Layton Miller, Mary Urban and Sandra Seaman; his children, Billy Ray Miller Jr., Shannon Carol Berry, Stanley Deane Miller, Sandra Louise Birmer and Garnett Duke Miller; his 26 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service for Billy will be from 11 a.m. to noon EST Saturday at Life Event Center At Florida Memorial, 5950 S. U.S. Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955. Interment will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens.
