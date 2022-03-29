Billy Ray Schroader, 73, of Hartford, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Billy was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a self-employed carpenter, and a member of Horse Branch General Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Schroader; three daughters, Ronnie Schroader, Tracy (Derek) Bailey, and Stacy (Ben) Embry; four sons, Wayne (Melissa) Lamar, Jeff (Kellyn) Lamar, Paul (Dorothy) Lamar, and Michael Lamar; brother, Kenneth (Joyce) Schroader; and four sisters, Rita Shocklee, Brenda (Kenny) Edge, Linda (Jerry) Whitley, and Vanessa (Larry) Morgan.
Service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, at Horse Branch General Baptist Church. Burial: Horse Branch General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Billy Ray Schroader by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
