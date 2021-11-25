LEWISPORT — In his home, surrounded by this family, Billy Ray Shutt, 84, of Lewisport, answered his Savior’s call on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Billy was born in Arbyrd, Missouri, on Jan. 1, 1937, to Theodore and Ocea Shutt. At age 17, he left his childhood home in Missouri to join the U.S. Navy, where he began his life of service. In the U.S. Navy, Billy served as one of the original Frogmen, which later became the Navy Seals. After two stints in the Navy, he transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard. His assignment in the Coast Guard led him to Kentucky, where he met Jean, his wife of 58 years. Together, they built a family, including three daughters and one son. Billy has served others throughout his entire life. After retiring from Commonwealth Aluminum, he worked as a Lewisport police officer and Hancock County EMT. He was a member of the Lewisport Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was involved in recruiting and training many of those who currently serve the community. Billy was a devoted member of Lewisport United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee for many years.
An avid sportsman, Billy enjoyed hunting. He was a master gunsmith and a lifetime member of the NRA. Billy’s greatest pleasure was supporting his kids and grandkids. He never missed the opportunity to share a part of their lives. It was never too hot or cold to enjoy watching Hancock County softball, band and football. His most recent joy was watching his first great-grandchild, Collins. Her smile could brighten his darkest day.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by four brothers, Ted, Homer, Ronnie and Donnie Shutt.
In addition to his wife, Jean, Billy is survived by his son, Billy Jr. (Yvette) of Owensboro and daughters Renee (Brent) Wigginton and Donna Quattrocchi of Lewisport and Carolyn Mitchell of Greenville. Surviving grandchildren include Matt Quattrocchi, Jeannie Quattrocchi, Rae Lynn (Russell) Haycraft and Haley Wigginton. Surviving siblings include J.T Shutt, Mike Shutt, Grace Moody, Sharon Burkewitz and Barbara Shutt.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Billy’s family will be greeting friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
The Shutt family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
