HORSE BRANCH — Billy Ray Tate, 81, of Horse Branch, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Tate retired from Ball Glass and attended Sugar Grove Church of Christ.
Survivors include, three sons, Bryan (Laura) Tate; Brian Dale (Pamela) Whitten and Ricky Wayne Whitten; one daughter, Tracy (Tim) McGuire; and one sister, Nancy Jo (Jim) Stewart.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Fordsville. William L Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Billy Ray Tate by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented