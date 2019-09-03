Billy Ray Vincent, 85, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Maple Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. He was employed at Owensboro Municipal Utilities as a technician, was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church in Owensboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ada Vincent.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Imogene "Piper" Vincent of Owensboro; brother-in-law, Don "Hazel" Piper of Central City; and sister-in-law. Rose Vincent of Peoria, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.
Services are at 2 p.m Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Eugene Howard officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
