Billy W. Keiser, 58, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 5, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Billy Wayne Keiser, Jr. was born May 9, 1964, in Owensboro to Billy Wayne and Marjorie Marie Henning Keiser and was married to the former Tonya Kay Dukes Dec. 16, 1983. Billy was a maintenance supervisor for Kaiser Aluminum in Newburgh, Indiana and a U.S. Air Force veteran of Operation Desert Shield / Storm. He loved smoking meat and feeding all of his friends, family, and neighbors. Billy also enjoyed his trips to Florida and spending time with both his family and friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Keiser.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Tonya Keiser; son, Billy W. Keiser, III (Whitney Sykes) of Owensboro; daughter, Ashton L. Keiser of Owensboro; grandson, Gavin Revlett of Owensboro; father, Billy Keiser, Sr. (Debbie Arnold) of Owensboro; a brother; two sisters; his long-time best friend, Steve Porter (Kim) of Owensboro; and his bro-cuz, Melvin Pate (Sandra) of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sam’s officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Billy’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Billy’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Billy W. Keiser family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
