LIVERMORE — Billy Wayne Martin, 65, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Billy Wayne Martin was born July 29, 1954, in Muhlenberg County to the late Dias and Inez Mercer Martin and was married to the former Wanda June Rager on June 3, 1976. Billy was a bricklayer, worked at the former Barmet Aluminum in Livermore and was a member of Community Church in Calhoun. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching both University of Kentucky basketball and professional wrestling and caring for his cats, JoJo and BoBo. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Wood.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Wanda Martin; a son, David Martin (Margaret) of Livermore; a stepson, Bill Stanley (Sue) of Owensboro; a stepdaughter, Beth Knight of Muhlenberg County; five grandchildren, Taylor Martin, Scarlet Kidd, Elijah Stanley, Kwinton Stratton and Khord Stratton; and a brother, Anthony Martin (Anne) of Beechmont.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Mason officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Billy’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Billy’s visitation and the funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Billy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Billy Wayne Martin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Community Church, P.O. Box 27, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
