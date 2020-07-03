LIVERMORE — Billy Wright, 76, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. William Ernest Wright was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Livermore to the late Vincent Willard and Eunice May Brown Wright and was married to the former Patsy Ann Campbell Aug. 4, 1967. Billy was a farmer, a member of Livermore General Baptist Church and a member of Livermore Lodge No. 186 F. & A.M. He served in the Army National Guard and on the McLean County Farm Bureau Board for several years. Billy enjoyed horses, hunting, spoiling his dog, “Susie,” and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patsy Wright; two sons, Todd Wright (Jennifer) of Livermore and John Wright (Tawna) of Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Ashley Crask (Jacob), Dawson Wright, Montgomery Wright, Charlie Beth Wright, Walker Moss, Cole Wright and Maddox Wright; and a great-grandson, Carson Nalley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Billy’s family from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Billy’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Masonic services for Billy will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Billy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Billy Wright family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden, 650 Hicks Road, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
