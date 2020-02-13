LEITCHFIELD — Blake Leucht, 56, of Leitchfield, passed away Feb. 9, 2020. Blake was born in Owensboro on Oct. 9, 1963, to Robert and Sharon Tevault Leucht. Blake and his wife, Teresa, were the owners of Rough River Pizza Company and Inn in Leitchfield. A generous man who never met a stranger, Blake was always helping others in any way he could, always asking others, “What do you need?”
He enjoyed collecting guns for target shooting, watching movies and Fox News. Blake had an artistic side and loved to paint, loved the outdoors and anything copper. He was the loudest person in the room and always made you laugh. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was always looking for his next adventure.
Blake was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Leucht.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Teresa Hilliard; father Bob Leucht (Mary Ann); children Elizabeth Kuntz, Sam Leucht and Mallory Leucht; siblings Dr. Brett Leucht (Vickie) and Sherry Dillon (Robert); stepchildren Dr. Emily Hilliard (Tom), Dane Hilliard (Lauren) and Bobby Hilliard (Jen); and granddaughter Izzy Hilliard.
A celebration of Blake’s life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Leitchfield Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences for the family of Blake Leucht may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
