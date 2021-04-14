CENTRAL CITY — Blanch Opal Ferguson, 89, of Central City, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was born in Weeksbury on Dec. 18, 1931, the daughter of David McIntosh and Emma Lou Anderson Travis. She attended Green River Chapel General Baptist Church and had worked as a seamstress for Cowden Manufacturing Co. She loved to cook and enjoyed family get-togethers. She also loved playing the guitar.
Mrs. Ferguson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Randall Ferguson, in 2004; a daughter, Sandra Joan Koller; two brothers; three sisters; and two grandsons, Hunter Morris and Brock Revo.
She is survived by one son, Darrell (Sally) Vincent of Beech Creek; six daughters, Loretta (Anthony) Bobo of Llano, Texas, Brenda (Dareld) Phillips of Greenville, Sharon (Jerry) Whitmer of Browder, Deborah Aubrey of Central City, Linda Rager Johnson of Central City and Melody Rager Silvey of Central City; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Bernard (Geneva) Travis of Clarksville, Tennessee; and one sister, Juanita Cline of Owensboro.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with the Rev. Jeremy Jessup officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Central City. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Family and friends attending the service and visitation are asked to wear a face covering and observe state social distancing directives.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented