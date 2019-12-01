Bob Corn, 84, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Robert Laverne Corn was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Boonville, Indiana, to the late Laverne Bus Corn and Dorothy Mae Jackson Corn. He was married to the former Ina Estelle Hopper on July 14, 1956, and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Bob was a member of Sorgho Baptist Church and retired as a coal miner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Corn; and a sister, Brenda Bratcher.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Estelle Corn; a son, Greg Corn (Sheila) of Beech Grove; two daughters, Penny Book (Jason) of Owensboro and Kelly Woodard (Bryan) of Newburgh, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Darnell of Dawson Springs and Debbie Puckett of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Larry Birkhead officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Bob's family from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Bob Corn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Patient Care Fund, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
