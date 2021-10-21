LIVERMORE — Bob Reed, 82, of Livermore, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bob retired from Barmet.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Reed; a son, Steven Reed; daughters Sheila Duncan and Renetta Smith; and sisters Mary Smith and Sue Strong.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Bob Reed Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
