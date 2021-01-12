NEWBURGH, Ind. — Bobbie Virginia (Saunders) Middleton, 92, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, peacefully at her home in Newburgh, Indiana, of natural causes. She was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Herndon, West Virginia and lived in Owensboro until 2009.
Bobbie was preceded in death by husband, Winford Paul Middleton; her parents, Johnson Rowlett Saunders and Hettie Ellen (Gossett) Saunders; brothers, Johnson Rowlett Saunders Jr. and Hubert Ray Saunders; sisters, Ada Belle Saunders, Gertrude (Saunders) Brooks, Lillian Beatrice (Saunders) Brown, and Ruth Jean (Saunders) Rhodes.
She is survived by children, Susan “Delila” (Middleton) Morishige, of Owensboro; and her grandchildren, Naomi, Erika, Junior, Elisa “Maria” and Jessica, Brenda Gail (Middleton) Miller (Mark), of Newburgh, Indiana, Mathisen and Ashley, David Wayne Middleton, of Owensboro, and Cynthia Ann (Middleton) Boone (Mike-Dec), of Evansville, Indiana, and Kelly and Mathew; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will be having private services at Alexander Funeral Homes — Newburgh Chapel with livestream viewing available for others. For date and time of service please visit the Alexander website.
Memorial contributions may be made to Medical Services of American (MSA) Hospice in Evansville IN.
