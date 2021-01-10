NEWBURGH, Ind. — Bobbie Virginia Saunders Middleton, 92, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, peacefully at her home in Newburgh, Indiana, of natural causes. She was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Herndon, West Virginia, and lived in Owensboro until 2009.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Winford Paul Middleton; her parents, Johnson Rowlett Saunders and Hettie Ellen (Gossett) Saunders; brothers Johnson Rowlett Saunders Jr. and Hubert Ray Saunders; and sisters Ada Belle Saunders, Gertrude (Saunders) Brooks, Lillian Beatrice (Saunders) Brown and Ruth Jean (Saunders) Rhodes.
She is survived by her children, Susan “Delila” (Middleton) Morishige of Owensboro; her grandchildren Naomi, Erika, Junior, Elisa “Maria” and Jessica and Brenda Gail (Middleton) Miller (Mark) of Newburgh, Indiana; and grandchildren Mathisen and Ashley, David Wayne Middleton of Owensboro and Cynthia Ann (Middleton) Boone (Mike-Dec) of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren Kelly and Matthew; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will be having private services at Alexander Funeral Homes — Newburgh Chapel with livestream viewing available for others. For date and time of service, please visit the Alexander website.
Memorial contributions may be made to Medical Services of American (MSA) Hospice in Evansville, Indiana.
