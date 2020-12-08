CENTRAL CITY — Bobby Allen Perry, 69, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 4th at University of Kentucky A. B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington with his loving family surrounding him. He was born in Muhlenberg County on Aug. 3, 1951, to Owen Thomas Perry and Mary Ann Moore. Bobby was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He grew up in Powderly, where he attended and graduated from Muhlenberg Central High School in 1970. He played baseball and basketball while in high school and if asked, he would tell you he was “ pretty good”. After graduation, he worked in the underground coal mines for 33 years before retiring in 2010. He was a proud member of the UMWA.
All throughout his life he loved following the UK Wildcats and Cincinnati Reds. When his boys were younger, he coached and assisted teams in T-ball, Little League, and Babe Ruth. He was always interested in history and loved to watch war documentaries and westerns. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, and play softball in his younger years, but enjoyed lounging by the pool, grilling, and growing tomatoes and flowers in his retirement. He fought and survived serious health issues including colon and lung cancer and quadruple bypass surgery. Bobby
was a quiet man who loved his family and liked nothing better than sitting down to
a good meal surrounded
by entire family. He will
be missed by his family
and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen Thomas Perry and Mary Ann Moore, and brother, Eddie Perry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Rita Hocker Perry; daughter, Victoria Wilson, of Hopkinsville; sons, Jon-Michael (Crystal) Perry, of Owensboro and Jacob (Jackie)Perry, of Madisonville; brother, Tommy Perry; sister, Jackie (Danny) Phillips; grandchildren, Allyson, Andrew, Maggie, Molly, Lilliana, Calianne, Addyson, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements.
