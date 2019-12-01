Bobby Allen Roberts, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Allen and Margaret Meadows Roberts. He was the owner and operator of Automotive Inc. for 57 years. Bobby was a member of Providence United Methodist Church, a 32nd-degree Mason with the Masonic Lodge 130, a Shriner with the Rizpah Temple and Owensboro Shriner's Club. Bobby enjoyed having coffee with his friends at Grandy's and J.D.'s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steve Roberts; grandson Blake Roberts; and a brother, Ronald Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Roberts; daughter Kathy Cunningham (Allen); four grandchildren Austin (Lydia) Roberts, Derrick (Haley Reed) Cunningham, Rob (Anjali) Cunningham and Erin (Michael) Wegrzyn; eight great-grandchildren, Blake, Spencer, Sutton, Roman, Parker, Piper, Tanner and Elizabeth; brother Larry Roberts; sisters Barbara Bolen and Wanda Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice, the nurses on the second and third floors at Owensboro Health and to Dr. Vora, Dr. Keeley and Dr. Matthews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Providence United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky and the Shriner's Hospital.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
