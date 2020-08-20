HARDINSBURG — Bobby Berry, 49, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was an employee of Akebono in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include wife Jennifer Berry; son Bradley Berry; daughters Jenna Bruce and Grayson Berry; father William Berry; brothers Gary Berry and Cecil Berry; and sister Barbara Berry.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Burial: Glen Dean Cemetery in Glen Dean.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for Pediatric Cancer Research.
Commented