IRVINGTON — Bobby Bloomfield, 79, of Irvington, died on March 1, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and served as 4th District Constable for 24 years. He was a member of Custer Masonic Lodge #624.
Survivors: wife, Debbie Bloomfield; mother, Helen Smith; son, Jamie Bloomfield; and daughters, Cristy Mills and Sherri Rothrock.
Service: 3 p.m. on Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Garfield Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association or Diabetes Association.
