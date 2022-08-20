Bobby Brannum, 83, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born July 8, 1939, in Cardwell, Missouri to the late Tommy and Ellen Chilton Brannum. Bobby worked as a salesman at Lee Brick and Block, Inc. and attended Metro Pentecostal Church.
Bobby enjoyed fishing, gardening, and hunting. He loved to give his garden veggies away to anyone who would enjoy them. Bobby loved his family and holding his grandbabies. He was faithful to the church and was strong in his faith.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley, Betty, Mary, and Denner, and brothers, Johnny Wayne, James, Charles, Albert, and Lee.
Those left to cherish Bobby’s memory are his wife of 65 years, Nina Cooper Brannum; his favorite son, Ricky (Patricia) Brannum of Owensboro; his three favorite daughters, Sandy (Roger) Kirby of Owensboro, Carolyn Deen of Newburgh, Indiana, and Angie (Randy) Hopson of Henderson; his grandchildren, Aaron Brannum, Adam Brannum, Shanna Taylor, Misty Boone, Derek Deen, Dustin Deen, Danielle Moore, Ryan Hopson, and Mindy Jones; and his brother, Joe Mack (Janice) Brannum of Cardwell, Missouri.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Huff officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brannum. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Bobby Brannum and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
